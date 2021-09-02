BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) – For WKU football, the transfer portal worked better than Amazon. When Tyson Helton ordered up some offense, it may not have come two-day delivery, but it worked right out of the box.
Helton hired Houston Baptist offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who said when he was introduced, "I was brought here to light up the scoreboard." He then promptly brought in HBU quarterback Bailey Zappe, a 10,000-yard career passer in FBS, and three receivers.
Call it Portal Prime. The scoreboard at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith stadium is glowing again, and with full capacity once again allowed in the stadium after last season's COVID restrictions, not a moment too soon.
Zappe (rhymes with "happy," which is what WKU fans are likely to be with the grad transfer from Victoria Texas) threw an interception on his second attempt, then proceeded to pass everything but the plate. By the time the night was over, he had passed for 424 yards and 7 touchdowns in a 52-21 demolition of Tennessee-Martin in the season opener for both teams.
By the time Zappe left the game after the third quarter, he had thrown more TD passes ever than any WKU quarterback had ever thrown in a home game.
Zappe had amassed more yards passing in 13 throws (168) than WKU averaged per game last season (165). And the second quarter was less than three minutes old.
He completed passes to 11 different receivers, and five different receivers for touchdowns.
Jerreth Sterns, a fellow transfer from Houston Baptist, was his favorite target, with 7 receptions for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But he also looked often to a couple of returning Hilltopper targets – Mitchell Tinsley and Malachi Corley – who had 5 catches and a TD grab each.
Even after Zappe left the game, sophomore Carson baker hit Craig Burt for a 54-yard TD on his first throw, to match a school record for passing touchdowns in a game with eight.
It was a complete reversal of last season's offensive frustrations. Midway through the fourth quarter, WKU was averaging 9.8 yards per play and 16.8 yards per completion.
And the Hilltopper defense did its job.
UT Martin scored on its opening series of the game, going 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead. And after Zappe's interception on WKU's first series and a punt forced on its second, things were just a tad awkward.
But that all changed on WKU's third possession. Zappe threw for touchdowns on each of the Hilltoppers' next four possessions in the first half, as well as its first two of the second.
Beginning with a 73-yard touchdown pass to Daewood Davis, Zappe completed 12 in a row. He'd also complete nine straight in a later stretch.
All together, WKU passed for 478 yards and churned out 587 yards total.
UTM did not pose a great threat to WKU. Even so, this performance will get the attention of Conference USA opponents, and likely an Indiana team that will visit Bowling Green on Sept. 25.
Next up for the Hilltoppers is a visit to Army on Sept. 11. WKU is 3-0 against the Cadets all time. And as they showed Thursday, they have a few new weapons to play with.
