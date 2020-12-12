CRAWFORD | Zoom lens: A few scenes give insight into Louisville's Senior Day win over Wake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In these distant and hopefully dwindling days of COVID dystopia, you can’t help but have a disconnect between players and fans, players and media, coaches and media.
During a season like this, you’re never in the same room together, except in a football stadium on game day, and even then, if you’re media, you aren’t. Even after a game like the University of Louisville’s 45-21 win on Saturday, the final horn sounds, players and coaches go to the locker rooms, and poor hacks like me stay up in the press box, logging into Zoom.
I’m not a big fan of press boxes, anyway. Not anymore. I’ve spent my whole professional life in them and have been back there this season with the sidelines off limits as a COVID-19 precaution. A few years back, I started taking pictures at games, and being on the sidelines, I learned that you pick up a little bit more.
You can tell when teams are engaged or aren’t. You can tell when they care and when they don’t. You can get a better feel for the emotions of the coaches. You miss some of the big picture. That’s true. But I began to realize that I’m less of a big-picture guy than a little-picture guy.
The big picture on Saturday is basically what I wrote immediately following the final horn: A short-handed Louisville team finished a frustrating season on a positive note — giving the program a badly needed dose of positivity heading into (what we all assume is) the offseason.
The little picture, though, is a little richer.
The little picture is Francis Sherman, a redshirt freshman from Bay Village, Ohio (hometown of George Steinbrenner, for you trivia types). He came to U of L as a walk-on tight end, and he caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Malik Cunningham to open the second half scoring for Louisville on Saturday.
Sherman didn’t figure he’d be playing much Saturday. He had played in seven games this season but hadn’t caught a pass until Saturday. The Cardinals found out Friday night that they’d be without starting tight end Ean Pfeifer.
"So Francis Sherman has to slide into that spot," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. "He's a walk-on freshman that's worked his tail off since he's been here. He's a guy who's put on about 35 pounds since he's been here — incredible story. He catches three balls and a touchdown today and made it look easy out there."
That’s the big picture. The little picture is on the sideline when he gets back after the touchdown.
"Sherm caught the touchdown pass, and the joy on the sideline when he came off the sideline to catch that touchdown — that's what it's all about," Satterfield said. "Our whole team was right there, picking him up, pumping him up."
Think about this. Louisville lost Bentley, its starting center, on Tuesday, the day after Bell, his back-up, had surgery. They move Cameron DeGeorge to center then, even though he hasn’t been a center, only later to find out he is going to be unable to play. So they go to a freshman, Austin Collins.
"We moved to Austin Collins, I guess you'd call him our fourth center," Satterfield said. "You usually don't have four centers, usually have maybe two in an emergency, but we had to go to the fourth center, Austin Collins, who was a defensive lineman at CAL last year. I was watching him play with my sons (at CAL), and so we move him to center. And he's a little bit nervous, but had a great two days of practice, Thursday and Friday, and then he goes out today and snaps 70 balls to Malik and really played a really good game, so proud of him."
That’s why you play the game. It’s why you don’t look at all the contact tracing and fold it up. And on this day, it’s really why they played the game. For the freshmen like Sherman and Jordan Watkins (who had a TD run) and Jalen Mitchell (who ran for 168 yards), but also for the seniors, like Dez Fitzpatrick, who didn’t want to sit and watch TV on Senior Day, and for others who came to Louisville when it was flying high, saw things fall apart and then spent the past two years putting it all back together.
That says something about these guys, players like Russ Yeast, C.J. Avery, Marlon Character, Dorian Etheridge, Cole Bentley, Robbie Bell, DeGeorge and Jared Goldwire.
"Well, they're great young men. That's what it says about them," Satterfield said. "It could have been real easy to fold up the tent and say 'Man, this is not for me, I'm not dealing with this.' The thing about football that teaches us all is that we're all going to go through adversity, but how we come out on the other side. And these guys have gone through a lot of adversity. But they keep fighting. And I know they're going to be successful in life because of it. CJ and Dez are two guys that are in here right now. These suckers have been through a lot. They continue to fight and they lead and they show how it's done with a positive attitude every single day.
"It's going to be hard to get these guys down," he continued. "As they go through life, they're going to get some things that are going to happen to them, but they're going to reflect back to what they've always had to do, which is continue to fight. And I'm so proud of them and I can't wait to see what some of these guys do. As I mentioned, some will be back, and some are moving forward. But I'm not worried about all of them because I know the type of men they are, and how they will react to adversity. They're going to be great at whatever they do.”
Little pictures, boys and girls. None of this changes any of the mess Satterfield crafted for himself in the past week. But it does illustrate a little something about getting back up and getting to work, which is all you can do, really, when you think about it.
When you assess this staff, it has to come into the equation – its ability to get guys off the mat and fight. Now, nobody wants to find themselves on the mat in the first place, but it happens. It happened in the first quarter Saturday, a quarter in which the Cardinals managed only 7 total yards. The offensive line combination led to a half-dozen false starts. But, at the final horn, a Louisville offense patched together with duct tape and inspiration scored 45 points. At a time when many teams mail it in, this group found a way to deliver. That’s something to build on.
"If you were to tell me we were going to score 45, I probably wouldn't have believed you," Satterfield said. "It's incredible. Some of the false starts were attributed to new guys in the lineup there. We don't like those. But we didn't get frustrated. Let me just say that. Because we knew there may be some mix-ups with that as we got in there, but again our guys didn't worry about it. I think we had two in a row at one point and we still go down to score. It was first and 20 and we ended up overcoming it and going down and scoring. We knew there was going to be some things like that. Even early on, we gave up a couple of sacks but said, 'Listen, we got to just play through it, we'll play through it and then we'll move forward.'"
Sounds like a good motto for the 2020 season. Play through it, and move forward.
