LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC's interim head coach Danny Cruz said his past experiences lessen any nervousness about his debut Saturday when his team hosts Birmingham Legion FC.
“I’ve certainly had a lot of moments in my career, both as a player and a coach," Cruz said. "And, for me, we have to go out and we have to win the game in front of our fans."
This is a moment he most likely was not preparing for after LouCity won the season opener April 24 over Atlanta United 2 at Lynn Family Stadium. Three days later, the club announced it had parted ways with head coach John Hackworth.
Thanks to a quirk in the USL schedule, LouCity had two weeks between the opener and the second outing, which has given Cruz — who was elevated from assistant to interim head coach — some time to prepare for Birmingham.
“Having a little bit more time in this situation certainly allows us to work and implement those ideas that I want to implement," he said. "It’s a lot better than two days later having to be in a game."
LouCity scheduled to take the pitch at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lynn Family Stadium is at 50% capacity for the game. Limited tickets are still available. The game will air on WBKI and on the WDRB Now app.
