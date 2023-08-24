LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual men's basketball rivalry game between the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky will be played on Dec. 21. Time and TV have yet to be announced.
Kentucky hasn't played in Louisville since Dec. 26, 2020, when Louisville collected its last win in the rivalry. The Cardinals are just 3-15 against Kentucky since John Calipari took over as coach before the 2009-10 season.
Kentucky leads the all-time series 38-17. Louisville is 10-13 in home games.
The Cardinals feature a rebuilt roster from Kenny Payne's first season at his alma mater, where they went 4-28, including an 86-63 loss in Lexington. Kentucky adds one of the top freshman classes in the nation to a team that went 22-12 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
