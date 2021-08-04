LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After taking last season off, the women's basketball rivalry between Louisville and Kentucky will resume in 2021 as part of ESPN's Jimmy V Classic, the network announced Wednesday.
The game will be played on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville returns all but one starter from a team that reached the Elite Eight in 2020. Kentucky returns nine of the top 10 scorers from last season's NCAA Tournament team, including All-American Rhyne Howard.
The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary coach and ESPN commentator Jim Valvano, raises money annually for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded by Valvano in 1993 to fund game-changing cancer research to help doctors and scientists eradicate the disease. The men's classic began in 1995, while the women's event began in 2002. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $134 million for the V Foundation.
