LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hayley Robic, the daughter of University of Kentucky basketball assistant coach John Robic, has said via social media that she has been diagnosed with liver cancer and is searching for a donor.

“These past several months have been the hardest of my life,” she said via Instagram. “After having emergency surgery, I’ve been diagnosed with liver cancer. Because of that, I will be getting a liver transplant and am in need of a donor. If you are interested in being tested to see if you’re a potential match, I’d be so grateful.”

Robic’s sister also took to social media to ask for anyone willing to be a donor to follow up on the possibility at this link.

Kentucky fans have been looking to get the word out via social media, as have others around college basketball, including Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio, who Tweeted:

