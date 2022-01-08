LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville basketball team could not stop Florida State in the first half, and could not take advantage of the Seminoles' poor shooting for most of the second in dropping its first ACC game of the season, 79-70 in Tallahassee on Saturday night.
The Cardinals were looking to improve to 5-0 in league play and would've kept pace with Miami atop the ACC standings with a win, after the Hurricanes upset No. 2 Duke on the road, but they trailed 50-40 after an ineffective first half that saw Florida State's Caleb Mills head to the locker room with 23 points, and could not recover.
Louisville fell behind by 14 early in the second half before steadying itself and stiffening on defense. They closed their deficit to just 2 around the 5-minute mark of the game, but couldn't pull even.
"Our inability to play any type of defense in the first half set the tone the wrong way," said Louisville coach Chris Mack, who has never beaten Florida State. ". . . If we had defended like we did in the second half in the first half then it might have been a much different game. Caleb Mills is a talent, we knew that coming in, and he certainly proved it. Thank heavens he was in a little foul trouble or he might've gotten 50."
As it was, Mills finished with 27. The Seminoles made 7 first-half three-pointers - - nearly their average for a game this season -- but went just 1-for-7 from beyond the arc in the second half. They also made just 12 of 21 free-throws and 8 of 23 shots overall after halftime, but Louisville, despite creating good looks, couldn't make the one big shot to pull even.
"I thought we lacked some defensive intensity," in the first half, said Louisville guard Mason Faulkner. "We were on our toes a little bit. But I thought we picked it up in the second half."
Faulkner said it's frustrating to have good looks not fall, but that the team can't get frustrated by that.
"When it was time to hit a shot or go on a run, we weren't able to," he said. " . . . That's going to happen, but coach emphasizes that defense needs to be our stronghold."
Louisville was led by El Ellis, who finished with 14 points and 3 assists. Faulkner added 12 points and 3 assists. Samuell Williamson had 13 points and 7 rebounds.
"El's talented, there's, there's no doubt about it, and he's going to continue to earn opportunity," Mack said. "And he'll stretch that opportunity being able to play on both ends of the floor. He is giving it much better effort. He's got a lot to learn on the defensive end."
Mack said that while the team had some costly offensive droughts, it was the first-half defense that told the tale.
"At the end of the first half we went too much iso-ball and just watch the ball handler," Mack said. "And we started to do that in the second half. And it took a timeout to explain guys to guys, like do you know the offense? Yes. Then run the offense and find those opportunities. . . . We really started to do that. We looked for one another, made the extra pass and got much better shots the last 15 minutes. Offense wasn't the problem for this game. It might have been for a small stretch. It was the defensive side that killed us in the first half."
Louisville returns home for a matchup against N.C. State on Wednesday night, the first of four straight games in which the Cardinals should be favored.
