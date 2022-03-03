LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brett Curry said he and his wife got interested in curling like a lot of people do. They were sitting at home watching the Winter Olympics in 2018, and when they inquired about learning the sport soon after that, they learned that the nearest curling was done in Cincinnati.
"She was like, 'what if we started a club?'" Curry said. "So we actually started a club before we had ever curled before."
Curry found that if you start it, they will come.
"We started in 2018. It's been going strong," he said. "Since we started, we probably have had close to 1,000 people do 'learn to curl' classes with us."
Now, fresh off the 2022 winter games, the club is experiencing another Olympic surge.
"There is a huge bump in interest during the Olympics," Curry said. "This year, all of our classes sold out for the season pretty quickly. Especially when the Olympics start, everybody's watching curling. That's when they start looking online. They realize that we have a curling club here in Louisville, and the interest just explodes."
Cate Gaglio Inge, vice president of the club, said it's quite a bit more difficult than the Olympians make it look.
"It is amazing to see so many people want to come out and get on the ice and see if they can do it," she said
The competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship are highlighted throughout the year at curling tournaments known as Bonspiels. But they're about more than just the curling.
"Bonspiels are the only tournaments that I have ever been to in any sport were the beer is included in the price," Gaglio Inge said. "The winners buy the losers a drink. Then the losers buy the winners a drink. And then everybody just drinks."
