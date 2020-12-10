LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It started to hit Dez Fitzpatrick in the last few weeks that his five-year run as a University of Louisville football player is coming to an end.
"I was like, 'Dang, this is my last Tuesday practice,'" Fitzpatrick said. "It's real surreal. I've been thinking about it a lot, trying not to be too emotional, but it's coming to an end. It's exciting, and it's also sad at the same time."
The 6 foot, 2 inch, 210-pound wide receiver from Farmington Hills, Michigan, has been through quite a bit in his five years. He went from a scout team standout as a redshirt in his first year to a breakout year on the field as a freshman in 2017 and the ups and downs of winning and losing and a coaching change that have followed.
"My dad and I were talking," Fitzpatrick said. "I've been part of a 2-10 team, and I've also been part of a Heisman-winning team while I was here. So that's kinda crazy, the ups and downs. But I've learned lessons in both years."
And he has grown through those lessons, even if he doesn't always see it.
"Everyone's like, 'Wow, you've changed so much for the good. You're so much more mature'" Fitzpatrick said. "And I think back sometimes, 'Did I?' I feel like I was mature back then. Everybody's looking at me crazy, 'Oh no, you weren't mature back then.' I'm like 'Really? I thought I was.'"
U of L wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer absolutely believes Fitzpatrick can achieve his next goal of playing in the NFL.
"I've really enjoyed being around Dez and his growth as a person, as a player and the mental aspect of being a player," Brewer said. "He's got the size and maturity for it now. He's got the skill set and ability to recognize coverages. And he's a big guy playing in a small space. He can make all the catches that you want him to make. So I don't see why not."
Fitzpatrick has amassed 106 catches for 1,756 yards and 18 touchdowns as a Cardinal. He will finish his career in the top 10 in school history in a number of receiving categories, but that's not what he'll remember most.
"You know, I'm gonna remember the catches I had and the touchdowns and all that stuff, but at the end of the day, it's really not about that," he said. "It's about the relationships that you make with the people. I know I'm gonna keep in touch with a lot of these players and my teammates and my coaches for the rest of my life."
Senior day for Fitzpatrick and 18 other seniors is Saturday at noon when the Cardinals host Wake Forest.
