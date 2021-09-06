LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This was not the performance that Scott Satterfield needed to get every skeptical University of Louisville football fan back on his side. In fact, it was a performance certain to unsettle Satterfield’s supporters.
No first-half points. Two players ejected for targeting. Two first-half turnovers. A spotty passing attack. The same ongoing questions about the offensive line. A defensive that wasn’t able to create any turnovers.
This sums it up: ESPN announcers Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit spent more than 10 minutes in the fourth quarter talking about their dogs.
You don’t want to know the Cards’ passing or rushing yardage — or the final score.
OK, the final was Ole Miss 43, Louisville 24.
Monday night, in front of 30,709 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, this U of L performance was too similar to the games the Cardinals lost to Georgia Tech and Miami a year ago.
In fact, you could argue it was much worse, because in the first half, the Cards' offense disappeared against an Ole Miss team that ranked 117th in the nation in scoring defense last season. The Rebels allowed more than 38 points per game and at least 20 in all 10 games.
But you can’t put it all on the offense. Starting midway through the second quarter, the Cardinals’ defense could not stop the Rebels from scoring on five consecutive drives: three touchdowns and two field goals.
The margin was greater than it was in any of the games the Cardinals lost while finishing 4-7 in 2020.
Louisville managed only 17 passing yards and 81 rushing yards in the first half. The Cardinals had more penalties (seven) than pass completions (six) — and more players ejected for targeting (two) than points (none).
The second half was more encouraging. Energized by a superb kickoff return to the Ole Miss 41 by Hassan Hall, Louisville started with a 38-yard field goal from James Turner.
The next drive was more encouraging. The Cardinals marched 70 yards in 13 plays. Braden Smith snagged a four-yard pass from Malik Cunningham for his first career touchdown.
Louisville’s third drive of the second half also generated a touchdown. Cunningham bounced the final yard of another seven-yard drive to cut the Ole Miss lead to 36-17 with 8:58 to play.
Cunningham refused to surrender. He made certain the Cards scored on their first four possessions of the second half, running nine yards for another touchdown with 3:58 to play.
But after falling behind 26-0, the Cardinals never got closer than 19 points against Ole Miss, which played without head coach Lane Kiffin, who stayed in Oxford after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Cardinals return home for their next two games. They’ll host Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. Saturday and Central Florida for a Friday night game on Sept. 17.
