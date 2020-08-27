GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tommy Drury Jr. has won almost 500 races in nearly three decades training horses. He's built a reputation at Skylight Training Center in Oldham County as an expert handler of horses during layoffs between races, often getting them ready to run for other trainers.
Such was the case when he got Art Collector from owner and Louisville businessman Bruce Lunsford early in 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down tracks and postponed races, so Drury kept Art Collector longer than expected and got him ready to race.
"Tommy brought this horse along a lot quicker than I saw coming, and we had a chance to run him in an allowance race, which he handily won," Lunsford said. "At that point, I said the horse doesn't need to go anywhere. And (trainer) Rusty Arnold agreed. This is his (Drury's) chance of a lifetime."
"A friend of mine said the other day, 'You're kind of living this real-life 'Rocky' movie','" Drury said. "'You know, you kind of got this shot out of nowhere, and now you've got a chance to show the world what you're capable of doing.'"
This is a chance that Drury had mostly given up on.
"When I was 28, I just knew it was going to happen," the Louisville native said. "I didn't know when, but I just knew it was going to happen. You're always thinking about winning the Kentucky Derbys and Breeders' Cups and big races. Now that I'm 48, my expectations are probably more realistic to my situation. So no, in all honesty, I didn't expect to ever be in this situation."
Now Drury has the winner of the Blue Grass Stakes (his first graded stakes win) and the Ellis Park Derby. He calls Art Collector "the whole package" and loves his mentality and his versatility.
"It's been storybook," Drury said. "Going into the Blue Grass, we had zero points for the Derby. We've needed every little detail to fall into place for us."
Art Collector arrived at Churchill Downs on Wednesday and galloped on the track Thursday morning. Drury said he will keep an eye on the weather and get in a final breeze likely on Friday or Saturday.
There will be a lot of sleepless nights for Drury between now and race day, hoping for a storybook ending to his chance of a lifetime.
"I've spent my whole life in this business, and I've never received anything close to this opportunity," he said.
