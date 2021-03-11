LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Duke University basketball team was playing its best basketball of the season and edging closer, perhaps, to an NCAA Tournament berth after a 70-56 victory over Louisville on Wednesday night.
Now, the Blue Devils' season is over after the ACC confirms a "positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Duke men's basketball program."
The Blue Devils are out of the ACC Tournament. Florida State, which was scheduled to play Duke in a semifinal tonight, advances to the final.
And Louisville, which played Duke, last night, will await test results anxiously, though there is little evidence of person-to-person transmission during actual sports competition. Two sources report that the positive for Duke was from a walk-on player who did not play against Louisville.
The school put out a statement on Thursday in reaction to the Duke reports:
"In light of todays’ announcement of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Duke men’s basketball program, the following is an update on the University of Louisville team, which faced Duke in the ACC Tournament second round last night. Test results for all U of L Tier 1 individuals following last night’s game were negative and we are confident through the ACC’s use of Knexon digital proximity technology that we will not experience any contact tracing that would affect our team. Our group is tested daily and on a path to have the requisite consecutive days of negative tests to be able to compete in the NCAA Tournament."
