LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the early odds are any indication, the sportsbooks aren’t going to be expecting a great deal from area college football teams heading into the 2022 season.
Sportsbetting.ag released its over-under for season victory totals for college football in the coming season, along with odds to win the national championship and early Heisman Trophy odds.
Of the area Power 5 teams, only Kentucky is expected to have a winning record, with an over-under of 7.5.
Coming off of disappointing seasons, Louisville’s line is at 5.5 and Indiana’s at 4.5.
The Wildcats are coming off a 10-win season — just the fourth in their history — and were ranked No. 18 in the final Associated Press poll. They return quarterback Will Levis and have three easy non-Power 5 home games against Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State and Northern Illinois in the first month of the season. They also have three very winnable SEC home games — against South Carolina, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt — but will have to tangle with Georgia at home and will need to find at least one quality league win on the road.
For Louisville, quarterback Malik Cunningham is back, along with a slew of young players on both sides of the ball. The Cardinals are looking forward to one of their best recruiting classes ever in 2022, but that’s about the future. For the present, head coach Scott Satterfield will hope that the development of those young players continues.
In terms of returning production, ESPN’s Bill Connelly estimated that the Cardinals rank No. 6 nationally in terms of offensive production returning, and No. 49 nationally on defense. The result puts the Cards at No. 14 nationally in terms of overall production returning. With some nice offseason additions, that could have Louisville exceeding oddsmakers expectations.
Indiana, meanwhile, has had some of the highest transfer portal attrition of any team in the nation, having lost 25 players since the end of the season, but a closer look says the Hoosiers might not have been as hurt by all that turnover as one might assume.
They bring in an interesting portal addition at quarterback — Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak — and still will field a veteran defense. But the Big Ten schedule is always daunting.
The oddsmakers at Sportsbetting.ag like Alabama as the favorite to win the national championship (+190), with Ohio State (+400) and Georgia (+475) next in line. There’s a decent drop off after that, to USC (+1200), Clemson (+2000) and Texas A&M (+2200) as the only other teams with better than 33-1 odds.
