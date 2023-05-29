LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an eruption 26 years in the making. That's how long it had been since Eastern High School captured a 7th region baseball title. And it came pouring out when they beat St. Xavier 3-0 Friday night.
"Oh it was unbelievable, a feeling you can't describe, " said Jake Lind, Eastern senior shortstop. "It was amazing. We knew we could do it, but we had to be on in every aspect of the game. It was just unreal, that feeling."
"It just felt awesome, man, from all we worked and accomplished," said senior outfielder Ethan Elmore. "For the last two years, getting blown out at districts to making the region and upsetting two teams people didn't think we could beat and we did it."
"What we got to experience and what we felt, players for so many years have been wanting to feel that at Eastern and working towards that," said Eastern Head Coach TJ Graves.
Now, the challenge for Graves and his staff becomes moving beyond that long-awaited accomplishment with more baseball still to play.
"It's been such a goal to win that thing, to win the 7th region," said Graves. "That's the goal, you've got to win the 7th region. You say 'Oh we're gonna try to win state,' but you really never think it's possible because we've got to get through the 7th region. Like that's the goal. And we did it.
"So now our job as coaches is to refocus these kids. 'OK guys, that wasn't it. Now we got to do this.' But I'll be honest with you. I've got a bunch of cocky 17-year-olds that think they can beat the Yankees right now."
The focus is now on Bullitt East, Thursday's opponent in the opening game of the state tournament. But they will continue to enjoy the ride.
"I'm not tired about it," said Elmore, when asked if he's getting tired of hearing how good the team is. "But we still got more games to play. We're still hungry."
"These are things these kids are never going to forget," said Graves. "I'm never going to forget Friday. That was one of the greatest nights of my life. Same for these kids. I love it that they get to enjoy this and live it up. I love it."
Eastern and Bullitt East played each other earlier this month. The Eagles won that game 5-3 in Mt. Washington. They meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the round of 16 state games at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.
