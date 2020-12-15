ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ross Brown has yet to lose as a head coach. In his first year, Brown's Elizabethtown squad is 12-0 heading into Saturday's 3A state final against fellow unbeaten Ashland Blazer, an 11 a.m. kick at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Ross' father. Mark Brown, won more than 70% of his games in 38 years as a head coach at four different high schools. Ross was an eighth-grader watching from the sidelines when Mark's Nelson County team won a state title in 1996, and he was an assistant under Mark for 12 years.
Ross got the head coaching job after Mark retired following last season after leading the Panthers to three state semi-finals in six years. And when Ross needed another assistant, Mark couldn't resist.
"It's been great," Ross said. "My entire career has been on the sidelines with him. I've been blessed to learn from such experience and blessed to still have his wisdom helping me out as I try to make my journey."
"He always was hard-headed," Mark said with a laugh. "He doesn't listen to me much anymore. I don't know if I've added too much to it. I'm just here taking the space, I guess."
When he stops kidding, Mark said it's a special group of kids to work with and that Ross and his staff have done a great job putting their own stamp on things.
Among the great kids they have to work with are the Sherrard twins, who have been a huge addition to this year's team. They did not play a year ago, deciding to concentrate on basketball.
"Friends, family, coaches brought us in and said we had something special here," Kam Sherrard said. "And it was true. It is something special."
Being a part of the basketball team that made the Sweet 16 last March, then had the tournament canceled, played a part in getting them back on the football field as well.
"For me, I guess a COVID standpoint." Khia Sherrard said. "We didn't know if we were going to have any sports this year, so I didn't know if we were going to have basketball. So I came out to play football, and it's been good for us."
And they have been very good for the team. They are both among the leading rushers and receivers for the Panthers and have accounted for 30 touchdowns. They also both start as defensive backs on defense as well.
"It's been great," Ross Brown said. "We missed them, and they missed us. It's brought us a shot of life offensively and defensively, and it's helped us get to where we are now."
And where they are is on the verge of the first state football championship at the school since 1969.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.