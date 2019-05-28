LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville center Steven Enoch, a 6-foot-11-inch transfer who averaged just over nine points and five rebounds per game for the Cardinals last season, has decided to return to school after testing the NBA Draft waters.

Enoch tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon:

I’d like to announce that I’ll be returning to Louisville for my Senior year for my final opportunity to compete for a National Championship! Thank you to all NBA teams for the good feedback the chance to show my talent. Let’s get it Card Nation‼️ pic.twitter.com/hsAhArPHyK — Steven Enoch (@StevenEnoch) May 28, 2019

Enoch's return is a boost to the Cardinals inside. After spending his freshman season at Connecticut, Enoch transferred to Louisville and sat out the 2017-18 season. He showed some rust last season, but also showed a great deal of potential.

In testing the draft, Louisville coach Chris Mack and his staff hoped he would get constructive feedback on where he needs to improve. Enoch was a capable defender, but struggled at times to finish around the rim and needed development in his passing game.

Steven Enoch’s dad to @939TheVille and @Marques_Maybin: “We’re in LaGuardia right now heading back to Louisville. Looking forward to next season.” — 939TheVille (@939TheVille) May 28, 2019

He'll have a chance to improve in those areas. He'll be a senior on track to graduate, but would have one more season of eligibility after this one should he choose to play.

Louisville is still waiting for a decision from Jordan Nwora, a 6-foot-7-inch junior-to-be who was voted the ACC's most improved player last season.

