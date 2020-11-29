LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Senior guard Dana Evans and true freshman guard Hailey Van Lith both scored 20 points in leading the No. 5 Louisville women's basketball team to a 101-58 win over Eastern Kentucky (0-2) in the Cardinals' home opener.
"I feel very comfortable at home in front of my fans, and they do a great job of cheering us on," Van Lith said after her first game in the KFC Yum! Center.
"It’s going to be fun if Dana and Hailey can continue to develop a chemistry with each other," Louisville head coach Jeff Walz added. "It could be a really exciting season to watch those two play."
Both Olivia Cochran and Elizabeth Balogun also scored in double figured for Louisville in the winning effort.
The next game on the 2-0 Cardinals' schedule is a Dec. 6 home matchup against UT-Martin, but Walz said U of L is planning to play a top-20 team Friday at Mohegan Sun as well as a postponed game against Cincinnati. Friday's opponent at Mohegan Sun has not yet been announced.
