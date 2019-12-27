LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave while it investigates an incident he had with a “member of the campus community,” that involves alleged violations of the school’s Title IX policy.
Evansville president Chris Pietruszkiewicz, in an internal letter to the school’s staff, said, "The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018. We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated."
The letter said that a national legal firm will conduct the independent investigation, and linked to the school’s sexual harassment and misconduct policy.
Pietruszkiewicz said that while McCarty has been a popular figure in his hometown, his status as such should not "in any way outweigh the need to uphold the standards that define our university. . . . UE will not tolerate any behavior from any university employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others.
McCarty led Evansville into the national spotlight earlier this year when he led the Purple Aces to an upset of his alma mater, Kentucky, in Rupp Arena.
His place on the bench will be filled by first-year assistant Bennie Seltzer. The team resumes play with its Missouri Valley Conference opener at Missouri State on Tuesday
The team is 9-4 season season under McCarty, who is in his second season as coach.
