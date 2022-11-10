FAIRDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heading into round two of the Kentucky High School football playoffs, few teams are as hot as Fairdale, winners of 10 straight.
The Bulldogs have been fueled at least in part by a painful memory from two years ago.
"Doing the small things the right way," head coach Louis Dover said. "It took a lot of time getting the kids to understand the expectations that we had to have in order to turn the program around."
Dover and his staff have steadily built Fairdale into a winner.
After three losing seasons, the last four have all been over .500, including 11 wins in 2019 and a 10-1 mark so far this season. They are outscoring opponents by an average of 37-6. And that includes a season opening 36-0 defeat against Beechwood.
While all teams had their issues during the last couple of school years because of COVID problems, there may be no team that had a more difficult end to a season than Fairdale in 2020.
They were 7-0, getting ready to play a region final when a player tested positive for COVID within 48 hours of kickoff. Because of JCPS rules at the time, Fairdale was forced to forfeit and end its possible dream season.
"That will be one of the heartbreaks of my coaching career," Dover said. "That group did everything right. We did the spacing, checking in, checking out, wiping our gear down every day. And for that group to have that opportunity taken away from them, it broke my heart. That was a great group of kids."
"It just hurt to see all those seniors and their last game," senior quarterback Donnelly Tran said. "What could have been?"
"This senior group, they've been through a lot," Dover added. "They're not afraid of adversity. Our motto is adversity is opportunity. And they 100% believe in that."
The next opportunity is Friday night at Fairdale when the Bulldogs try to make it 11 straight wins, hosting Atherton at 7 pm.
