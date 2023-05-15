LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people lined up Monday to pay their respects to former University of Louisville men's basketball coach Denny Crum.
The public was invited to his visitation at Southeast Christian Church. Crum died May 9 after years of declining health. He was 86.
Fans, former players — including former University of Kentucky star Rex Chapman — and former U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth were spotted at the church before the funeral.
Crum's wife, Susan, greeted guests as video screens displayed images and played videos of the coach.
Mourners came from all walks of life, and everyone who spoke to WDRB had a "Denny Crum story" or a personal remembrance of an impression he made on them. Some met the coach through charity work, friend or business partner. Many showed support for Louisville and the Cardinals by wearing red and black.
Former UofL assistant basketball coach Jerry Jones was among those stopping to share memories.
"I kept up with the players, whether they were going to class and doing those things starting out," Jones said. "He took me as a confidant. After he learned about me, he knew I was trustful and I became a big part of what went on and in the organizing and in making things happen in the basketball program."
Allen Bloom said it was hard to see his longtime-friend in such a fragile state after Crum was under hospice care for months. He remembered bringing Crum ice cream, a recommendation from Crum's wife, Susan.
Bloom said his decades-long friendship with Crum was special and one that he'll miss.
"He'd come over. We'd have lobster. We'd go to his house reminisce and do things. He would never say no," Bloom said. "He was such a wonderful man. He had tickets to the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis a year ago and he turned down those tickets to come to my wife's memorial service. So that was the kind of friendship we had."
A Celebration of Life is planned for the legendary coach Monday night at the KFC Yum! Center. U of L is running the production through the ACC Network, so WDRB and local media are not permitted to broadcast or stream the event.
An athletics department spokesman said the public may "view it through the ESPN app on mobile devices or smart TVs, but it can also be viewed on a computer" through the link provided by the university.
The celebration begins at 7 p.m. Here is a link where you can watch: Click here. You will need to log in on the ESPN website or app with your cable subscription.
U of L said this is the same protocol as all games on ACC Network Extra, for which viewers have to log in with their cable provider once they pull up the event on the ESPN website or app.
There are a limited number of free tickets available to be claimed for the Celebration of Life at this link: Click here.
Crum took the reins of the Cardinals' men's basketball program in 1971. He led the Cards to two NCAA basketball championships and built the Cardinals into one of the 1980s' dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career.
Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then.
