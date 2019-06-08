LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was quite a celebration outside Jim Patterson Stadium after the Louisville baseball team clinched a spot in the College World Series for the fifth time in school history.
The Cardinals defeated Eastern Carolina 14-1 on Friday and 12-0 on Saturday to win the NCAA Super Regional and book a trip to the eight-team tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.
Fans said coach Dan McDonnell's team deserves the chance to compete for a national championship -- and has a good shot to bring home the title -- after watching U of L overwhelm the Pirates in the Super Regional sweep with dominant pitching and a barrage hits and runs from the entire lineup.
"You shoot for Omaha every year. Dan McDonnell -- he gets it done," Creighton Harley said. "Now, we're going to go out there, and we're going to win it this time."
Some fans said it's nice to see U of L head to the College World Series after less-than-perfect seasons in other sports.
"I like the way that this team's playing," Chaz Hammond said. "The pitching that this team has, we can win it all this year."
The College World Series begins June 15 and will run through June 26. Louisville awaits the winner of the Nashville Super Regional -- either No. 2 overall seed Vanderbilt or Duke.
Related stories:
- CRAWFORD | Near no-hitter by Miller and dominant bats send Louisville back to College World Series
- IMAGES | Louisville's 14-1 Super Regional win over East Carolina
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.