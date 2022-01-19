LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It's easy when the shots are all falling and the fans are cheering for you. At Texas A&M Wednesday night, Kentucky walked into the largest crowd in the history of the arena, a white-out setting, and a game in which it would shoot only 36.2% from the field.
But one mark of a great team is winning when it plays less than its best. Whether Kentucky is a great team is yet to be determined, but there's little question it won in College Station, Texas, at less than its best, throttling the Aggies down the stretch for a 64-58 comeback win.
What you need to know about the fourth straight victory for Kentucky (14-3).
WHY IT MATTERS: Texas A&M (14-3, 4-1) had been playing well coming into the game, and was looking to prove itself against nationally ranked Kentucky. Instead, the Wildcats showed their ability to deal with adversity, to grind a game out, and to execute at the end to pull away. The win lifts UK into the No. 3 spot in the KenPom efficiency rankings as it prepares to head to a showdown at Auburn. It also gives them the confidence of a second straight road win after a Jan. 4 loss at LSU.
WHO PLAYED WELL: It's like this. Sahvir Wheeler led Kentucky with 12 points on 4-6 shooting. He dished out four assists. He also turned it over 8 times, four in each half. Nonetheless, he fought and competed and was miscue free down the stretch. The Cats got 10 big points and a huge defensive rebound – not to mention a big free throw with 10 seconds left to give Kentucky a 2-possession lead– from Davion Mintz. Oscar Tshiebwe was only 2-5 from the field, but finished with 8 points and 14 rebounds.
WHAT HAPPENED: Texas A&M took the initiative early and led by 13 after 12 1/2 minutes. But Kentucky closed the half on an 8-2 run – with all four field goals being layups, to trail by only 5 after a sometimes disastrous-seeming first half. In the second, Kentucky scored the first 5 points to tie the game, and it was a single-digit contest the rest of the way. After A&M went up 6 with 13:23 to play, Jacob Toppin scored four straight points to start a 10-4 run. Kentucky held the Aggies scoreless for the last 2:48, and pulled away without making a field goal in the game's final 3:38.
WATCHING THE STAT SHEET: Texas A&M outscored Kentucky 42-26 in the paint, which is usually enough to win. But the Aggies went just 1-for-22 from 3-point range. And with the game on the line, they could make just one of their final 7 shots.
WHO'S GOT NEXT? You already know the answer to this. Kentucky travels to No. 2-ranked Auburn (17-1) Saturday at 1 p.m. for a major SEC showdown with NCAA Tournament seeding implications.
