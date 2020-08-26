LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Josh Abell tries to keep reminding his kids to be thankful for this opportunity. It can be taken away at any time.
There was a chance it was going to be taken away Monday night, but after much discussion, the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Control voted 5-2 in favor of continuing fall sports with a phased-in approach. That includes football starting games Sept. 18, a week later than the date recommended by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
"It's been a roller coaster of emotions, ups and downs," Abell said. "Kids have been worried and bothered about the uncertainties. Then you've got some guys who have thrown in the towel and said 'We're not going to play anyway. What's the point?' That's probably been the hardest part for all of us is getting these guys through this time and letting them know — whether we have a season or not — what we're doing here is going to help you out in the future. Regardless of whether you play football next year or whether you play in college, your being here matters, and it makes a difference."
"I've seen people with their faces down about the decisions and not knowing what could happen," senior Savyon Benton said. "Some people not wanting to come to practice. They say, 'Why should I have to practice or condition or run and get in shape? Because I don't know if we're going to have a season.'
"You gotta be resilient and push through to get through tough times. Mask, no mask, do what you gotta do if you want to make it happen."
There is regular spraying of equipment and constant reminders to wear masks and keep one's distance at practice and in everyday life.
"I know my staff and my kids, and I trust we're gonna do the right things," Abell said. "We're not gonna be the reason why there's not football played in 2020."
Abell has won nearly 70% of his games in six seasons as head coach Fern Creek. But he knows it's not as much about wins and losses this season.
"It's shaped our philosophy and changed the way we coach," Abell said of coaching in the last few months during a pandemic. "We're not so focused on outcome. We're focused on output."
The Tigers hope to be hosting Ballard on Sept. 18 to start a season unlike any other.
