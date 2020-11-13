LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek football coach Josh Abell is hoping his team will get to play its scheduled playoff opener next Friday, but optimism is beginning to fade after nearly a month away from the field because of coronavirus cancellations and postponements.
"Less and less by the day," Abell said. "You try to stay optimistic for the kids. There’s been a mantra we’ve used that 'Hope is greater than fear,' and we’ve used that over the last couple of months. But with the (coronavirus) numbers being what they are and people making assumptions about things and spreading false rumors, it gets hard to be optimistic that you’re going to be playing any more football."
That’s a reality senior quarterback Gerard Traynor is facing, even though he’s holding out hope he will get to take the field at least one more time during his high school career.
"We just try to communicate and just cherish each moment I have with my teammates and making sure they cherish every moment they have with me," Traynor said.
Jefferson County Public Schools received some good news Friday, when officials announced the teams can play as scheduled if the Kentucky High School Athletic Association deems it is safe to play. The KHSAA opted to postpone the playoffs for a week so schools could confer with local health officials as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the state.
Fern Creek is scheduled to host Bullitt East on Friday, Nov. 20 in the opening round of the 6A playoffs.
"We know all the details, but they’re written in pencil," Abell said. "At a moments notice, we know it could change up."
