LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainer Kenny McPeek will try to put his filly Swiss Skydiver on the trail for the Kentucky Derby as she takes on a field of 13 horses entered for the 96th running of the $600,000 Toyota Blue Grass. The race for (G2) for 3-year-olds will go 1 1/8 miles on Keeneland’s main track.

She has won three graded stakes this year and compiled 310 points toward the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks (G1) to be run Sept. 4. Winner of the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), Fantasy (G3) and Santa Anita Oaks (G2) in her past three starts, Swiss Skydiver will get a 5-pound weight allowance Saturday and carry 118 pounds in the Toyota Blue Grass. Mike Smith has the mount and will break from post position seven.

Another horse to watch is Steve Asmussen's Basin, the second place finisher in the Arkansas Derby. He is ninth on the Derby leaderboard with 50 points. Basin will be ridden Saturday by Ricardo Santana Jr. and break from post position eight.

California horse Rushdie finished third in the Santa Anita last month. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Rushie has 20 Derby points. Javier Castellano, who won last year’s Blue Grass on Vekoma, has the mount and will break from post position 10.

Mark Casse has Enforceable ridden by Joel Rosario. The winner of the Lecomte and second place finisher in the Risen Star is 14th on the Derby leaderboard with 33 points.

Other well-known trainers with horses in the prep include Nick Zito who will saddle Hunt the Front with Corey Lanerie in the saddle. They break from post 11.

Dale Romans, a two-time Blue Grass winner, will send out graded stakes-placed Attachment Rate, and Bill Mott sends out Tiesto. Flavien Prat has the mount and will break from post 13.

A major steppingstone for the $3 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve to be run Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs, the Toyota Blue Grass offers 170 points toward qualification to this year’s Derby with 100 points going to the winner, 40 to the runner-up, 20 to third place and 10 points to fourth. The Derby is limited to the top 20 point-earners that pass the entry box.

This year’s Blue Grass Stakes will go as the ninth race on Saturday’s 10-race program with a 5:30 p.m. ET post time. First post for the card that features six graded stakes is 1:05 p.m.

$600,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G2), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles

Weight: Males: 123 lbs./Swiss Skydiver: 118 lbs. * Post time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Post

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Morning Line

1

Shivaree

Ralph Nicks

John Velazquez

8-1

2

Finnick the Fierce

Rey Hernandez

Jose Ortiz

12-1

3

Art Collector

Tom Drury Jr.

Brian Hernandez Jr.

6-1

4

Mr. Big News

Bret Calhoun

Mitchell Murrill

10-1

5

Man in the Can

Ron Moquett

Tyler Gaffalione

12-1

6

Hard Lighting

Alexis Delgado

Rafael Bejarano

50-1

7

Swiss Skydiver

Kenny McPeek

Mike Smith

3-1 (favorite)

8

Basin

Steve Asmussen

Ricardo Santana Jr.

8-1

9

Attachment Rate

Dale Romans

Luis Saez

20-1

10

Rushie

Michael McCarthy

Javier Castellano

5-1

11

Hunt the Front

Nick Zito

Corey Lanerie

20-1

12

Enforceable

Mark Casse

Joel Rosario

8-1

13

Tiesto

Bill Mott

Flavien Prat

15-1

Grade 2 stakes winners Bonny South and Venetian Harbor headline a field of six 3-year-old fillies entered Wednesday for Saturday’s 83rd running of the $400,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) going 1 1/16 miles on the main track.

The Central Bank Ashland offers 170 points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks (G1) on a 100-40-20-10 scale to the first four finishers. The $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks is limited to the top 14 point earners that pass the entry box for the Sept. 4 race.

Post time for the Central Bank Ashland, the seventh race on Saturday’s 10-race program, is 4:24 p.m.

$400,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles

Weight: 121 lbs. * Post time: 4:24 p.m.

Post

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

1

Alta’s Award

Steve Asmussen

Ricardo Santana Jr.

2

Venetian Harbor

Richard Baltas

Joel Rosario

3

Bonny South

Brad Cox

John Velazquez

4

Envoutante

Kenny McPeek

Jose Ortiz

5

   

6

Speech

Michael McCarthy

Javier Castellano

Keeneland kicked off a five-day summer meet Wednesday that is highlighted with Saturday's race card with six major stakes races. Racing runs through Sunday with the first post time each day at 1:05 p.m. Fans are not allowed in the stands, but you can watch the races remotely on the Keeneland website, Facebook page or youtube channel

