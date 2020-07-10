LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainer Kenny McPeek will try to put his filly Swiss Skydiver on the trail for the Kentucky Derby as she takes on a field of 13 horses entered for the 96th running of the $600,000 Toyota Blue Grass. The race for (G2) for 3-year-olds will go 1 1/8 miles on Keeneland’s main track.
She has won three graded stakes this year and compiled 310 points toward the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks (G1) to be run Sept. 4. Winner of the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), Fantasy (G3) and Santa Anita Oaks (G2) in her past three starts, Swiss Skydiver will get a 5-pound weight allowance Saturday and carry 118 pounds in the Toyota Blue Grass. Mike Smith has the mount and will break from post position seven.
Another horse to watch is Steve Asmussen's Basin, the second place finisher in the Arkansas Derby. He is ninth on the Derby leaderboard with 50 points. Basin will be ridden Saturday by Ricardo Santana Jr. and break from post position eight.
California horse Rushdie finished third in the Santa Anita last month. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Rushie has 20 Derby points. Javier Castellano, who won last year’s Blue Grass on Vekoma, has the mount and will break from post position 10.
Mark Casse has Enforceable ridden by Joel Rosario. The winner of the Lecomte and second place finisher in the Risen Star is 14th on the Derby leaderboard with 33 points.
Other well-known trainers with horses in the prep include Nick Zito who will saddle Hunt the Front with Corey Lanerie in the saddle. They break from post 11.
Dale Romans, a two-time Blue Grass winner, will send out graded stakes-placed Attachment Rate, and Bill Mott sends out Tiesto. Flavien Prat has the mount and will break from post 13.
A major steppingstone for the $3 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve to be run Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs, the Toyota Blue Grass offers 170 points toward qualification to this year’s Derby with 100 points going to the winner, 40 to the runner-up, 20 to third place and 10 points to fourth. The Derby is limited to the top 20 point-earners that pass the entry box.
This year’s Blue Grass Stakes will go as the ninth race on Saturday’s 10-race program with a 5:30 p.m. ET post time. First post for the card that features six graded stakes is 1:05 p.m.
$600,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G2), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles
Weight: Males: 123 lbs./Swiss Skydiver: 118 lbs. * Post time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning Line
1
Shivaree
Ralph Nicks
John Velazquez
8-1
2
Finnick the Fierce
Rey Hernandez
Jose Ortiz
12-1
3
Art Collector
Tom Drury Jr.
Brian Hernandez Jr.
6-1
4
Mr. Big News
Bret Calhoun
Mitchell Murrill
10-1
5
Man in the Can
Ron Moquett
Tyler Gaffalione
12-1
6
Hard Lighting
Alexis Delgado
Rafael Bejarano
50-1
7
Swiss Skydiver
Kenny McPeek
Mike Smith
3-1 (favorite)
8
Basin
Steve Asmussen
Ricardo Santana Jr.
8-1
9
Attachment Rate
Dale Romans
Luis Saez
20-1
10
Rushie
Michael McCarthy
Javier Castellano
5-1
11
Hunt the Front
Nick Zito
Corey Lanerie
20-1
12
Enforceable
Mark Casse
Joel Rosario
8-1
13
Tiesto
Bill Mott
Flavien Prat
15-1
Grade 2 stakes winners Bonny South and Venetian Harbor headline a field of six 3-year-old fillies entered Wednesday for Saturday’s 83rd running of the $400,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) going 1 1/16 miles on the main track.
The Central Bank Ashland offers 170 points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks (G1) on a 100-40-20-10 scale to the first four finishers. The $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks is limited to the top 14 point earners that pass the entry box for the Sept. 4 race.
Post time for the Central Bank Ashland, the seventh race on Saturday’s 10-race program, is 4:24 p.m.
$400,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles
Weight: 121 lbs. * Post time: 4:24 p.m.
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
1
Alta’s Award
Steve Asmussen
Ricardo Santana Jr.
2
Venetian Harbor
Richard Baltas
Joel Rosario
3
Bonny South
Brad Cox
John Velazquez
4
Envoutante
Kenny McPeek
Jose Ortiz
5
6
Speech
Michael McCarthy
Javier Castellano
Keeneland kicked off a five-day summer meet Wednesday that is highlighted with Saturday's race card with six major stakes races. Racing runs through Sunday with the first post time each day at 1:05 p.m. Fans are not allowed in the stands, but you can watch the races remotely on the Keeneland website, Facebook page or youtube channel.
