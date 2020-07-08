LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The field is set for Saturday's Toyota Blue Grass, and filly Swiss Skydiver will face the males in the Kentucky Derby prep race at Keeneland.
Multiple graded stakes winner Swiss Skydiver would be only the second filly to run in the race since it debuted at Keeneland during the track's inaugural Spring Meet in April 1937.
$600,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G2), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles
Weight: Males: 123 lbs./Swiss Skydiver: 118 lbs. * Post time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
1
Shivaree
Ralph Nicks
John Velazquez
2
Finnick the Fierce
Rey Hernandez
Jose Ortiz
3
Art Collector
Tom Drury Jr.
Brian Hernandez Jr.
4
Mr. Big News
Bret Calhoun
Mitchell Murrill
5
Man in the Can
Ron Moquett
Tyler Gaffalione
6
Hard Lighting
Alexis Delgado
Rafael Bejarano
7
Swiss Skydiver
Kenny McPeek
Mike Smith
8
Basin
Steve Asmussen
Ricardo Santana Jr.
9
Attachment Rate
Dale Romans
Luis Saez
10
Rushie
Michael McCarthy
Javier Castellano
11
Hunt the Front
Nick Zito
Corey Lanerie
12
Enforceable
Mark Casse
Joel Rosario
13
Tiesto
Bill Mott
Flavien Prat
Fillies will also run in the Central Bank Ashland Stakes, which is a prep for the Kentucky Oaks.
The Toyota Blue Grass and Central Bank Ashland are classic preps for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) on Sept. 5 and Kentucky Oaks (G1) on Sept. 4. Both races carry 170 qualifying points for the Derby and Oaks on a 100-40-20-10 scale to the first four finishers.
$400,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles
Weight: 121 lbs. * Post time: 4:24 p.m.
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
1
Alta’s Award
Steve Asmussen
Ricardo Santana Jr.
2
Venetian Harbor
Richard Baltas
Joel Rosario
3
Bonny South
Brad Cox
John Velazquez
4
Envoutante
Kenny McPeek
Jose Ortiz
5
Tonalist’s Shape
Saffie Joseph Jr.
Tyler Gaffalione
6
Speech
Michael McCarthy
Javier Castellano
Keeneland kicked off a five-day summer meet Wednesday that is highlighted with Saturday's race card with six major stakes races. Racing runs through Sunday with the first post time each day at 1:05 p.m. Fans are not allowed in the stands, but you can watch the races remotely on the Keeneland website, Facebook page or youtube channel.
