LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The field is set for Saturday's Toyota Blue Grass, and filly Swiss Skydiver will face the males in the Kentucky Derby prep race at Keeneland.

Multiple graded stakes winner Swiss Skydiver would be only the second filly to run in the race since it debuted at Keeneland during the track's inaugural Spring Meet in April 1937.

$600,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G2), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles

Weight: Males: 123 lbs./Swiss Skydiver: 118 lbs. * Post time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Post

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

1

Shivaree

Ralph Nicks

John Velazquez

2

Finnick the Fierce

Rey Hernandez

Jose Ortiz

3

Art Collector

Tom Drury Jr.

Brian Hernandez Jr.

4

Mr. Big News

Bret Calhoun

Mitchell Murrill

5

Man in the Can

Ron Moquett

Tyler Gaffalione

6

Hard Lighting

Alexis Delgado

Rafael Bejarano

7

Swiss Skydiver

Kenny McPeek

Mike Smith

8

Basin

Steve Asmussen

Ricardo Santana Jr.

9

Attachment Rate

Dale Romans

Luis Saez

10

Rushie

Michael McCarthy

Javier Castellano

11

Hunt the Front

Nick Zito

Corey Lanerie

12

Enforceable

Mark Casse

Joel Rosario

13

Tiesto

Bill Mott

Flavien Prat

Fillies will also run in the Central Bank Ashland Stakes, which is a prep for the Kentucky Oaks.

The Toyota Blue Grass and Central Bank Ashland are classic preps for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) on Sept. 5 and Kentucky Oaks (G1) on Sept. 4. Both races carry 170 qualifying points for the Derby and Oaks on a 100-40-20-10 scale to the first four finishers.

$400,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles

Weight: 121 lbs. * Post time: 4:24 p.m.

Post

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

1

Alta’s Award

Steve Asmussen

Ricardo Santana Jr.

2

Venetian Harbor

Richard Baltas

Joel Rosario

3

Bonny South

Brad Cox

John Velazquez

4

Envoutante

Kenny McPeek

Jose Ortiz

5

Tonalist’s Shape

Saffie Joseph Jr.

Tyler Gaffalione

6

Speech

Michael McCarthy

Javier Castellano

Keeneland kicked off a five-day summer meet Wednesday that is highlighted with Saturday's race card with six major stakes races. Racing runs through Sunday with the first post time each day at 1:05 p.m. Fans are not allowed in the stands, but you can watch the races remotely on the Keeneland website, Facebook page or youtube channel

