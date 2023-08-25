LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books, and you can watch highlights from all the best games right here.
Check out the videos below to see seven of the best games from Louisville and southern Indiana.
Louisville Male 34, Ballard 3
St. Xavier 21, Central 6
Frederick Douglass 17, Trinity 14
