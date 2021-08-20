LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 1. Check back later for highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.
KENTUCKY
|LaRue County
|John Hardin
|Casey County
|Holy Cross
|Monroe County
|Campbellsville
|Bardstown
|Franklin-Simpson
|Spencer County
|Anderson County
|Henry County
|Atherton
|Providence (Ind.)
|Bethlehem
|Waggener
|Bullitt Central
|North Oldham
|Carroll County
|South Oldham
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Shelby County
|Collins
|Central Hardin
|DeSales
|Central
|duPont Manual
|North Bullitt
|Elizabethtown
|Sayre
|Eminence
|Jeffersontown
|Fern Creek
|Ballard
|Hopkinsville
|Eastern
|Kentucky Country Day
|Floyd Central (Ind.)
|Male
|Thomas Nelson
|Marion County
|Daviess County
|Meade County
|Seneca
|Morgan County
|Washington County
|Nelson County
|St. Xavier
|Owensboro
|Fort Knox
|Shawnee
|Oldham County
|Simon Kenton
|Carmel (Ind.)
|Trinity
|Southern
|Valley
|Butler
|Western
INDIANA
|Charlestown
|Silver Creek
|Clarksville
|Scottsburg
|Corydon Central
|Brownstown Central
|Danville
|Franklin
|East Central
|Lawrenceburg
|Jennings County
|Norwell
|Lawrence Central
|Hamilton Southeastern
|Lawrence North
|Avon
|Mitchell
|Edgewood
|Salem
|North Harrison
|Washington
|West Vigo
|West Washington
|Eastern (Pekin)
|New Albany
|Bloomington South
|Paoli
|Boonville
|Seymour
|South Dearborn
|Perry Central
|Tell City
|Crawford County
|Switzerland County
|Eastern Greene
|Springs Valley
