LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 1. Check back later for highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

LaRue County John Hardin    
Casey County Holy Cross      
Monroe County Campbellsville     
Bardstown Franklin-Simpson      
Spencer County Anderson County    
Henry County Atherton    
Providence (Ind.)  Bethlehem    
Waggener Bullitt Central    
North Oldham Carroll County    
South Oldham Christian Academy of Louisville      
Shelby County Collins     
Central Hardin DeSales     
Central duPont Manual    
North Bullitt Elizabethtown     
Sayre Eminence    
Jeffersontown Fern Creek  
Ballard Hopkinsville    
Eastern Kentucky Country Day      
Floyd Central (Ind.) Male    
Thomas Nelson Marion County    
Daviess County Meade County    
Seneca Morgan County    
Washington County Nelson County     
St. Xavier Owensboro    
Fort Knox Shawnee     
Oldham County Simon Kenton     
Carmel (Ind.) Trinity      
Southern Valley    
Butler Western     

INDIANA

Charlestown Silver Creek  
Clarksville Scottsburg  
Corydon Central Brownstown Central  
Danville Franklin  
East Central Lawrenceburg  
Jennings County Norwell  
Lawrence Central Hamilton Southeastern  
Lawrence North Avon  
Mitchell Edgewood  
Salem North Harrison  
Washington West Vigo  
West Washington Eastern (Pekin)  
New Albany Bloomington South  
Paoli Boonville  
Seymour South Dearborn  
Perry Central Tell City  
Crawford County Switzerland County  
Eastern Greene Springs Valley  

