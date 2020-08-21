First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the scheduled games for Week 1. Check back later for highlights from all the best games.

Bloomington South New Albany  
Evansville Memorial Jasper  
Charlestown Silver Creek  
Eastern (Pekin) West Washington  
Jeffersonville Floyd Central  
Jennings County Covenant Christian  
Martinsville Bedford North Lawrence  
North Harrison Salem  
Scottsburg Clarksville  
Seymour South Dearborn  
Whiteland Columbus East  
Paoli Madison  

