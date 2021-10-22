First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is nearing the end of the regular season, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are the final scores for Week 10. Check back later for highlights around Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

DeSales  Mercer County     
Taylor County  Adair County   
North Bullitt  Atherton     
Ballard  Scott County     
Bardstown  Fairdale  
Bethlehem  Fort Knox  
duPont Manual  Butler     
Central  Franklin County       
North Hardin  Central Hardin  
Doss  Western   
John Hardin  Spencer County     
Kentucky Country Day  Eminence     
Louisville Male  Bullitt East    
Moore Marion County   
George Rogers Clark  Oldham County    
St. Xavier  Pleasure Ridge Park   
Owen County Shawnee  
Fern Creek  Southern     
Walton-Verona  Trimble County    
Nelson County  Thomas Nelson   
Trinity  Eastern  
Shelby County  Waggener   
Christian Academy of Louisville   Western Hills   
Carroll County  Gallatin County  
Collins  West Jessamine  
Elizabethtown  LaRue County  
Holy Cross (Louisville) Campbellsville     

INDIANA

Jeffersonville  Floyd Central  
Madison  South Dearbon  
Silver Creek  Martinsville    
Jennings County  Mooresville   
Brownstown Central  Scottsburg  
Lawrenceburg Franklin County  
Corydon Central Evansville Bosse     
Salem  Southridge   
Union County Paoli   
Eastern (Pekin)  Triton Central  
Clarksville  Mitchell  
Crawford County North Posey      
North Daviess  Springs Valley    
Rock Creek Academy West Washington   
Perry Central  North Central (Farmersburg)     

