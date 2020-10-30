First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 11. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Collins Oldham County  CANCELED
Casey County Adair County  CANCELED 
Bardstown Anderson County  
Kentucky Country Day Bethlehem  
Taylor County  Bourbon County  
Christian Academy of Louisville Bullitt Central  
Shelby County Bullitt East  
Washington  Campbellsville  
Carroll County Dayton  
Meade County South Oldham  
North Bullitt Elizabethtown  
Hart County Grayson County  CANCELED
Clay County  Green County  
Hancock County LaRue County  
South Oldham Lexington Christian  
Marion County Nelson County  CANCELED
Central Hardin  North Hardin  
Franklin County North Oldham   
John Hardin Spencer County  
Owen County Trimble Cpunty  
Bowling Green Trinity  
Holy Cross  Walton-Verona  
Thomas Nelson Warren Central  CANCELED

INDIANA

Jeffersonville Floyd Central  
Mitchell Providence  
Triton Central  Paoli   
North Harrison Salem  
Lawrenceburg Scottsburg   
Seymour Whiteland  
Tecumseh West Washington  
North Central Perry Central  

