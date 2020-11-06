LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is headed for the playoffs in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 12. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|Collins
|24
|Shelby County
|21
|FINAL
|Southwestern
|49
|Bullitt Central
|33
|FINAL
|North Bullitt
|Bullitt East
|Henry County
|34
|Frankfort
|33
|FINAL
|Holy Cross
|55
|Eminence
|36
| FINAL
|Oldham County
|37
|North Oldham
|17
|FINAL
|Franklin County
|36
|South Oldham
|0
|FINAL
|Carroll County
|60
|Trimble County
|0
| FINAL
|DeSales
|41
|Western Hills
|0
|FINAL
INDIANA
|Jeffersonville
|35
|New Albany
|25
|FINAL
|West Washington
|20
|Perry Central
|19
|FINAL
|Triton Central
|35
|Providence
|7
|FINAL
|Southridge
|35
|Salem
|7
|FINAL
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.