LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is headed for the playoffs in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 12. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Collins 24 Shelby County 21  FINAL 
Southwestern 49 Bullitt Central 33  FINAL 
North Bullitt Bullitt East  
Henry County 34 Frankfort 33  FINAL 
Holy Cross 55 Eminence 36  FINAL 
Oldham County 37 North Oldham 17  FINAL 
Franklin County 36 South Oldham 0  FINAL 
Carroll County 60 Trimble County 0  FINAL 
DeSales 41 Western Hills 0   FINAL  

INDIANA

Jeffersonville 35 New Albany 25  FINAL 
West Washington 20 Perry Central 19 FINAL
Triton Central 35 Providence 7  FINAL 
Southridge 35 Salem 7  FINAL 

