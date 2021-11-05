First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The postseason for the 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are the final scores for Week 12. Check back later for highlights around Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Frankfort  Eminence   
Holy Cross (Louisville)  Campbellsville    
Kentucky Country Day  Berea   
Bardstown  Thomas Nelson    
Belfry Pike Country Central  
Elizabethtown   LaRue County  
DeSales  Mercer County   
Christian Academy of Louisville  Henry County    
Taylor County  Adair County  
Franklin County  North Oldham  
John Hardin  Moore  
Spencer County  Marion County  
North Bullitt  Atherton  
Bullitt Central  Western   
South Oldham  Jeffersontown   
Ballard  Eastern   
Bullitt East Southern   
Central Hardin  Barren County    
duPont Manual  Pleasure Ridge Park   
Madison Central  Oldham County   
Louisville Male  Fern Creek     
North Hardin  Meade County    
Trinity Marshall County  

INDIANA

New Albany  Seymour   
Lawrenceburg  Brownstown Central    
Triton Central  Paoli     
Columbus North   Center Grove   

