LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is headed for the playoffs in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 13. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Bethlehem

37Campbellsville 19  FINAL
Eminence 21 Frankfort 20  FINAL 
Kentucky Country Day 62 Berea 8  FINAL 
Carroll County 46 Gallatin County9 FINAL 
Washington County Lexington Christian   
Walton-Verona 41 Shawnee 8  FINAL 

Bardstown

 60 LaRue County 28  FINAL 
Christian Academy of Louisville 7 DeSales 3  FINAL 
Elizabethtown 63 Thomas Nelson 7  FINAL 
Adair County Glasgow   
Mercer County 53 Henry County 10  FINAL 
Hart County Taylor County   
Waggener Central  
Franklin County 41 Shelby County 12  FINAL 
Marion County John Hardin  

Moore

 Spencer County  
Western Bullitt Central  

Fairdale

 49 Doss 8 FINAL

Grayson County

 Graves County  

Madison Southern

 35 Collins 14  FINAL 
North Bullitt 54 Atheron 9 FINAL
Owensboro 81 Breckinridge County 6  FINAL 

South Oldham

 36 Jeffersontown 6  FINAL 
Eastern  Ballard  
Bullitt East Fern Creek  
Oldham County 31 George Rogers Clark 21  FINAL 
Meade County 21 Central Hardin 9 FINAL

North Hardin

 42 Barren County 6 FINAL
Paul Laurence Dunbar 23 Tates Creek 20  FINAL 
St. Xavier 37 Pleasure Ridge Park 0  FINAL 

INDIANA

Covenant Christian 55 West Washington 8  FINAL 

