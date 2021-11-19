First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The postseason for the 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are the final scores for Week 14. Check back later to see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Kentucky Country Day Bethlehem  
Christian Academy of Louisville Paducah Tilghman    
Bardstown Glasgow   
Logan County Spencer County   
Owensboro Bullitt Central   
South Warren South Oldham   
Male North Hardin   
Trinity Ryle   
St. Xavier Daviess County   

INDIANA

Indianapolis Cathedral New Albany   

