LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is in the heat of the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 14. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.
Bethlehem
|Holy Cross
|Kentucky Country Day
|57
|Eminence
|13
|FINAL
|Walton-Verona
|34
|Carroll County
|0
|FINAL
|Elizabethtown
|35
|Bardstown
|28
|FINAL
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|23
|Mercer County
|7
|FINAL
|Glasgow
|14
|Taylor County
|0
|FINAL
Franklin County
|42
|Central
|6
|FINAL
|John Hardin
|41
|Spencer County
|0
|FINAL
|Fairdale
|28
|Bullitt Central
|7
|FINAL
|North Bullitt
|19
|South Oldham
|7
|FINAL
|Bryan Station
|58
|Oldham County
|29
|FINAL
|St. Xavier
|10
|duPont Manual
|6
| FINAL
|Male
|57
|Bullitt East
|7
|FINAL
|North Hardin
|36
|Meade County
|7
|FINAL
|Trinity
|49
|Eastern
|7
|FINAL
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.