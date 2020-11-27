LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is in the heat of the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 14. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.

Bethlehem

 Holy Cross  
Kentucky Country Day 57 Eminence 13  FINAL 
Walton-Verona 34 Carroll County 0  FINAL 
Elizabethtown 35 Bardstown 28  FINAL 
Christian Academy of Louisville 23 Mercer County 7  FINAL 
Glasgow 14 Taylor County 0  FINAL 

Franklin County

 42 Central 6  FINAL 
John Hardin 41 Spencer County 0  FINAL 
Fairdale 28 Bullitt Central 7  FINAL 
North Bullitt 19 South Oldham 7  FINAL 
Bryan Station 58 Oldham County 29  FINAL 
St. Xavier 10 duPont Manual 6  FINAL 
Male 57 Bullitt East 7  FINAL 
North Hardin 36 Meade County 7 FINAL
Trinity 49 Eastern 7  FINAL 

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.