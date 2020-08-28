First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 1. Check back later for highlights from all the best games.

 Scottsburg  North Harrison   
South Dearborn Madison  
 Heritage Hills Tell City   
 West Washington Crawford County  
 Bloomington North  Bedford North Lawrence  

Clarksville

 Eastern (Pekin)  

Salem

 Silver Creek   
Mitchell  Springs Valley  
Columbus East  Columbus North   
 Corydon Central Paoli  
Jennings County Brown County   
New Albany Eastern Hancock  
Charlestown Brownstown Central  
 

Providence

  Floyd Central   
 Jeffersonville Seymour  
 Evansville Harrison Jasper  

