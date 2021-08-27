LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 2. Check back later to see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.
KENTUCKY
|Fern Creek
|Henry Clay
|Kentucky Country Day
|Atherton
|John Hardin
|Bardstown
|St. Xavier
|Central
|Butler
|Central Hardin
|Bullitt Central
|Collins
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Doss
|Bethlehem
|Eastern
|duPont Manual
|Floyd Central (Ind.)
|North Oldham
|Great Crossing
|Nelson County
|Green County
|Holy Cross
|Henry County
|Taylor County
|LaRue County
|Ballard
|Male
|Elizabethtown
|Meade County
|DeSales
|North Hardin
|Shelby County
|Oldham County
|Fort Knox
|Sayre
|Shawnee
|Seneca
|Moore
|Southern
|Bullitt East
|Spencer County
|Washington County
|Thomas Nelson
|Caverna
|Trimble County
|Valley
|Waggener
|Jeffersontown
|Western
INDIANA
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Bloomington North
|Brown County
|Jennings County
|Brownstown Central
|Charlestown
|Clarksville
|Indiana School for the Deaf
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Crawford County
|Madison
|South Dearborn
|North Harrison
|Scottsburg
|Paoli
|Corydon Central
|Perry Central
|Forest Park
|Rock Creek Academy
|Providence
|Seymour
|Jeffersonville
|Silver Creek
|South Oldham (Ky.)
|Springs Valley
|Mitchell
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.