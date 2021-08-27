First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 2. Check back later to see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Fern Creek Henry Clay    
Kentucky Country Day Atherton    
John Hardin Bardstown    
St. Xavier Central  
Butler Central Hardin    
Bullitt Central Collins    
Pleasure Ridge Park  Doss    
Bethlehem Eastern    
duPont Manual Floyd Central (Ind.)    
North Oldham Great Crossing    
Nelson County Green County     
Holy Cross Henry County     
Taylor County LaRue County    
Ballard Male     
Elizabethtown Meade County    
DeSales North Hardin  
Shelby County Oldham County    
Fort Knox Sayre      
Shawnee Seneca    
Moore Southern   
Bullitt East Spencer County    
Washington County Thomas Nelson    
Caverna Trimble County     
Valley Waggener    
Jeffersontown Western    

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence Bloomington North    
Brown County Jennings County    
Brownstown Central Charlestown    
Clarksville Indiana School for the Deaf     
Eastern (Pekin) Crawford County    
Madison South Dearborn    
North Harrison  Scottsburg   
Paoli Corydon Central    
Perry Central Forest Park    
Rock Creek Academy Providence    
Seymour Jeffersonville     
Silver Creek South Oldham (Ky.)     
Springs Valley Mitchell    

