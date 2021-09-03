LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 3. Check back o see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.
KENTUCKY
|Nicholas County
|Campbellsville
|Anderson County
|Mercer County
|Ballard
|South Oldham
|Thomas Nelson
|Bethlehem
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Bullitt Central
|Breckinridge County
|Butler County
|Apollo
|Central Hardin
|duPont Manual
|North Hardin
|Eastern
|Fairdale
|Fort Knox
|Eminence
|Grayson County
|McLean County
|Hart County
|Green County
|Henry County
|Owen County
|Iroquois
|Seneca
|Jeffersontown
|Collins
|John Hardin
|Elizabethtown
|LaRue County
|Casey County
|Waggener
|Moore
|North Bullitt
|Bullitt East
|North Oldham
|Holy Cross
|Bowling Green
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Shelby County
|Doss
|Southern
|Atherton
|St. Xavier
|Male
|Switzerland County (Ind.)
|Trimble County
|Taylor County
|Spencer County
|Trinity
|St. Rita (Ill.)
INDIANA
|West Washington
|Mitchell
|Silver Creek
|Floyd Central
|North Harrison
|Corydon Central
|Charlestown
|Clarksville
|New Albany
|Jennings County
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Jeffersonville
|Columbus East
|Seymour
|Brownstown Central
|Eastern
|Paoli
|Springs Valley
|Crawford County
|Perry Central
|Evansville Reitz
|Jasper
|Providence
|Lloyd Memorial
