LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 3. Check back o see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Nicholas County Campbellsville    
Anderson County Mercer County    
Ballard South Oldham  
Thomas Nelson Bethlehem     
Christian Academy of Louisville Bullitt Central    
Breckinridge County Butler County    
Apollo  Central Hardin    
duPont Manual North Hardin    
Eastern Fairdale    
Fort Knox Eminence     
Grayson County McLean County    
Hart County Green County  
Henry County Owen County    
Iroquois Seneca    
Jeffersontown Collins   
John Hardin Elizabethtown  
LaRue County Casey County    
Waggener Moore     
North Bullitt Bullitt East    
North Oldham Holy Cross    
Bowling Green Pleasure Ridge Park    
Shelby County Doss    
Southern Atherton     
St. Xavier Male    
Switzerland County (Ind.) Trimble County     
Taylor County Spencer County     
Trinity St. Rita (Ill.)     

INDIANA

West Washington Mitchell    
Silver Creek Floyd Central    
North Harrison Corydon Central   
Charlestown Clarksville     
New Albany Jennings County    
Bedford North Lawrence Jeffersonville    
Columbus East  Seymour    
Brownstown Central Eastern    
Paoli Springs Valley    
Crawford County Perry Central     
Evansville Reitz Jasper     
Providence Lloyd Memorial     

