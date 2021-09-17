LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are the final scores for Week 5. Check back later for highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|Fort Campbell
|Fort Knox
|Ballard
|Butler
|Bullitt East
|Bullitt Central
|Caldwell County
|Union Central
|Carroll County
|Ludlow
|Casey County
|Adair County
|Central Hardin
|Henderson County
|DeSales
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Eastern
|Waggener
|Fairdale
|Valley
|Henry County
|Owen County
|Holy Cross
|Doss
|Kentucky Country Day
|Thomas Nelson
|duPont Manual
|La Salle (Cincinnati)
|Trinity
|Male
|Meade County
|Apollo
|Moore
|Iroquois
|Nelson County
|Elizabethtown
|North Bullitt
|Shelby County
|North Oldham
|Western
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Owensboro Catholic
|Southern
|Seneca
|Oldham County
|South Oldham
|Spencer County
|Bardstown
|Elder (Cincinnati)
|St. Xavier
|Taylor County
|Campbellsville
|Trimble County
|Shawnee
|Washington County
|Marion County
|Western Hills
|Bethlehem
INDIANA
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Seymour
|Lawrence Central
|Pike
|Jennings County
|Madison
|Crawford County
|Mitchell
|New Albany
|Columbus East
|Brownstown Central
|North Harrison
|South Spencer
|Princeton
|Charlestown
|Providence
|North Daviess
|Rock Creek Academy
|Clarksville
|Salem
|Scottsburg
|Silver Creek
|Springs Valley
|Tell City
|Pike Central
|Washington
|Paoli
|West Washington
|Jeffersonville
|Floyd Central
|Carmel
|Lawrence North
