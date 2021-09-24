First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 6. Check back later for highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Trinity

 St. Xavier  
duPont Manual Ballard  
Bardstown LaRue County   
Bullitt Central Fairdale  
Meade County Bullitt East   
Campbellsville Fort Knox  

Carroll County

 Shawnee  
Nelson County  Caverna   
Central South Warren   
Christian Academy of Louisville Mercer County  
DeSales Henry County  
Hart County Adair County   
Doss Iroquois   
John Hardin Valley  
Madison Southern Collins  

Male

 Butler   
Marion County Spencer County  

North Bullitt

 Eastern  

Boyle County

 North Hardin  

Owen County

 Trimble County  
Providence (Ind.) Holy Cross   
Seneca Atherton   

Shelby County

 Franklin County   
South Oldham  Jeffersontown  
Kentucky Country Day Southern  
Switzerland County (Ind.) Eminence  
Taylor County Casey County  

Thomas Nelson

 Elizabethtown   
North Oldham Waggener  
Western Pleasure Ridge Park   

INDIANA

Bloomington North New Albany     
Seymour Brownstown Central   
Lawrence Central Center Grove     
Perry Central Clarksville  
Corydon Central Salem  
Crawford County Springs Valley  
Paoli Eastern Greene     
Floyd Central Columbus East       
Jeffersonville Silver Creek   
Bedford North Lawrence Jennings County     
Madison Mitchell     
Eastern (Pekin) North Harrison     
West Washington Rock Creek Academy      

Charlestown

 Scottsburg      

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.