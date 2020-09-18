LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 6. Check back later to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Taylor County

 Mercer County  
Meade County Apollo  
Spencer County Bardstown   
Bullitt East Bullitt Central   
Doss Butler   
Todd County Central Caverna  

Boyle County

 Christian Academy of Louisville     
DeSales Cooper
  
La Salle (Cincinnati) duPont Manual   
Thomas Nelson Elizabethtown   
Bethlehem Eminence   
Ballard Fern Creek  
Campbellsville Green County   
Central Hardin Henderson County   
Atheron Henry County  

North Hardin

 John Hardin  
Iroquois Kentucky Country Day  

Washington County

 Marion County   

Holy Cross

 Moore  

LaRue County

 Nelson County  
South Oldham Oldham County   
Bowling Green Pleasure Ridge Park  

Trimble County

 Shawnee   
North Bullitt Shelby County   
Central South Warren  CANCELED 
Seneca Southern   
North Oldham Western  

Male

 Trinity   
Fairdale Valley    
Jeffersontown Waggener  

INDIANA

Brownstown Central

 North Harrison  
Charlestown Providence  
Clarksville Salem   
New Albany Columbus East   
Corydon Central Eastern (Pekin)  
Floyd Central Jeffersonville  

Jennings County

 Madison   
Paoli West Washington
  
Scottsburg Silver Creek   
Tell City Springs Valley   
Seymour Bedford North Lawrence   

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags