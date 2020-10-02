OUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 4. Check back later to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

duPont Manual 41 Eastern 3  FINAL 
Fairdale 48 Western 28  FINAL 
Marion County 20 Valley 14  FINAL 
North Bullitt 68 Seneca 6 FINAL
Collins Anderson County  
Nelson County  Bardstown  
Washington County Bethlehem  
Doss Bullitt Central   
Kentucky Country Day Bullitt East  
Metcalfe County Campbellsville  
Shelby County Central   
Henry County Christian Academy of Louisville  
West Jessamine Elizabethtown  
Taylor County  Hart County  
Southern Holy Cross  
Jeffersontown Iroquois  CANCELED 
Pleasure Ridge Park Male  
North Hardin Meade County  
Spencer County Moore   
Fern Creek Oldham County  
Jackson County Shawnee  
Atherton South Oldham   

Trinity

 St. Xavier  
LaRue County Thomas Nelson   
Dayton Trimble County  

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence Columbus East  
Clarksville Brownstown Central  
Corydon Central Charlestown  
Salem  Eastern (Pekin)  
Jennings County  Floyd Central  
Madison  Jeffersonville  
Providence  Mitchell  
New Albany  Seymour
  
Crawford County  Paoli  
Rock Creek Scottsburg  
North Harrison Silver Creek
  
Perry Central West Washington  

