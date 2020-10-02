OUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 4. Check back later to see highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|duPont Manual
|41
|Eastern
|3
|FINAL
|Fairdale
|48
|Western
|28
|FINAL
|Marion County
|20
|Valley
|14
|FINAL
|North Bullitt
|68
|Seneca
|6
|FINAL
|Collins
|Anderson County
|Nelson County
|Bardstown
|Washington County
|Bethlehem
|Doss
|Bullitt Central
|Kentucky Country Day
|Bullitt East
|Metcalfe County
|Campbellsville
|Shelby County
|Central
|Henry County
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|West Jessamine
|Elizabethtown
|Taylor County
|Hart County
|Southern
|Holy Cross
|Jeffersontown
|Iroquois
|CANCELED
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Male
|North Hardin
|Meade County
|Spencer County
|Moore
|Fern Creek
|Oldham County
|Jackson County
|Shawnee
|Atherton
|South Oldham
Trinity
|St. Xavier
|LaRue County
|Thomas Nelson
|Dayton
|Trimble County
INDIANA
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Columbus East
|Clarksville
|Brownstown Central
|Corydon Central
|Charlestown
|Salem
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Jennings County
|Floyd Central
|Madison
|Jeffersonville
|Providence
|Mitchell
|New Albany
| Seymour
|Crawford County
|Paoli
|Rock Creek
|Scottsburg
|North Harrison
|Silver Creek
|Perry Central
|West Washington
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.