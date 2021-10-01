LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here.
KENTUCKY
|Bullitt Central
|33
|Doss
|24
|F
|Fairdale
|43
|Western
|0
|F
|Marion County
|48
|Valley
|6
|F
|Oldham County
|42
|Eastern
|21
|F
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|50
|Iroquois
|0
|F
|Lincoln County
|14
|John Hardin
|7
|F
|South Oldham
|48
|Atherton
|14
|F
|Barren County
|15
|Central Hardin
|14
|F
|Green County
|34
|Campbellsville
|10
|F
|Bethlehem
|21
|Crittenden County
|13
|F
|Bullitt East
|62
|Danville
|13
|F
|Ashland Blazer
|35
|Elizabethtown
|28
|F
|Fern Creek
|28
|DeSales
|14
|F
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|41
|Henry County
|16
|F
|Holy Cross
|45
|Shawnee
|0
|F
|Anderson County
|61
|Jeffersontown
|27
|F
|LaRue County
|40
|Thomas Nelson
|15
|F
|Glasgow
|32
|Adair County
|12
|F
|Bardstown
|52
|Nelson County
|16
|F
|North Bullitt
|35
|Seneca
|0
|F
|North Hardin
|41
|Meade County
|14
|F
|St. Xavier
|13
|Ryle
|3
|F
|Central
|41
|Shelby County
|0
|F
|Spencer County
|48
|Moore
|8
|F
|Trinity
|33
|St. Xavier (Cincinnati)
|32
|F
|Washington County
|48
|Trimble County
|14
|F
|Collins
|52
|Whitley County
|27
|F
|Breckinridge County
|15
|Grayson County
|12
|F
|Franklin County
|41
|North Oldham
|7
|F
INDIANA
|Floyd Central
|24
|Bedford North Lawrence
|13
|F
|Charlestown
|47
|Corydon Central
|0
|F
|Covenant Christian
|42
|Clarksville
|6
|F
|Salem
|43
|Eastern (Pekin)
|0
|F
|Heritage Hills
|65
|Washington
|0
|F
|Brownstown Central
|54
|Indian Creek
|20
|F
|New Albany
|41
|Jeffersonville
|19
|F
|Lawrence Central
|35
|North Central
|14
|F
|Providence
|35
|Milan
|21
|F
|Scottsburg
|28
|Mitchell
|18
|F
|Paoli
|55
|Crawford County
|0
|F
|Seymour
|50
|Jennings County
|29
|F
|Silver Creek
|27
|North Harrison
|24
|F
|Southridge
|49
|South Spencer
|7
|F
|Southside HomeSchool
|44
|Rock Creek Academy
|8
|F
|Springs Valley
|24
|Tecumseh
|20
|F
|Lawrence North
|24
|Warren Central
|21
|F
|Perry Central
|37
|West Washington
|22
|F
