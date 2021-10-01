First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

Bullitt Central33Doss24 F 
Fairdale 43Western 0  F  
Marion County48Valley6 F  
Oldham County42Eastern21  F   
Pleasure Ridge Park50Iroquois0 F  
Lincoln County14 John Hardin F  
South Oldham 48 Atherton 14   F   
Barren County15 Central Hardin14  F  
Green County34 Campbellsville 10 F  
Bethlehem21 Crittenden County13  F  
Bullitt East 62 Danville 13  F  
Ashland Blazer 35 Elizabethtown 28   F   
Fern Creek 28 DeSales 14   F   
Christian Academy of Louisville 41 Henry County 16  F  
Holy Cross 45 Shawnee 0  F  
Anderson County 61 Jeffersontown 27 
LaRue County40 Thomas Nelson15 
Glasgow 32 Adair County12  F  
Bardstown 52 Nelson County 16   F  
North Bullitt 35 Seneca 0  F 
North Hardin41 Meade County14 F  
St. Xavier 13 Ryle 3   F  
Central 41 Shelby County 0   F  
Spencer County 48 Moore 8   F  
Trinity 33 St. Xavier (Cincinnati) 32  F 
Washington County48 Trimble County14   F  
Collins52 Whitley County27   F  
Breckinridge County15Grayson County12F
Franklin County41 North Oldham7  F   

INDIANA

Floyd Central 24 Bedford North Lawrence 13  F 
Charlestown 47 Corydon Central0    F  
Covenant Christian 42 Clarksville 6   F  
Salem 43Eastern (Pekin)0  F  
Heritage Hills65 Washington F 
Brownstown Central 54 Indian Creek20  F 
New Albany 41 Jeffersonville 19  F 
Lawrence Central 35North Central 14 F  
Providence35Milan21 F 
Scottsburg28 Mitchell18   F  
Paoli55 Crawford County  F  
Seymour 50 Jennings County 29   F  
Silver Creek 27 North Harrison 24  F 
Southridge 49 South Spencer  F  
Southside HomeSchool44 Rock Creek Academy  F  
Springs Valley24 Tecumseh20 
Lawrence North24 Warren Central21 F  
Perry Central37 West Washington22  F   

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.