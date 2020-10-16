LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 9. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|Doss
|32
|Atherton
|20
|FINAL
|Moore
|13
|Valley
|8
|FINAL
|duPont Manual
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|CANCELED
|DeSales
|Western Hills
|CANCELED
|Henry County
|Mercer County
|Ballard
|34
|Eastern
|6
|FINAL
|Eminence
|Berea
|Campbellsville
|Bethlehem
|St. Xavier
|Butler
|North Oldham
|Central
|Meade County
|Central Hardin
|Fairdale
|43
|Iroquois
|0
|FINAL
|Trimble County
|Gallatin County
|North Bullitt
|63
|Jeffersontown
|27
|FINAL
|Marion County
|John Hardin
|Frankfort
|Kentucky Country Day
|Elizabethtown
|LaRue County
|Fern Creek
|Male
|Barren County
|North Hardin
|Bryan Station
|Oldham County
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Shelby County
|Seneca
|South Oldham
|Bullitt East
|35
|Southern
|26
|FINAL
|Nelson County
|Spencer County
|Glasgow
|Taylor County
|Bardstown
|Thomas Nelson
|Franklin County
|Waggener
|Collins
|Woodford County
INDIANA
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Jeffersonville
|Salem
|West Washington
|Columbus East
|56
|Madison
|9
|FINAL
|Scottsburg
|Brownstown Central
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Charlestown
|North Harrison
|54
|Clarksville
|12
|FINAL
|Silver Creek
|49
|Corydon Central
|19
|FINAL
|Floyd Central
|49
|Seymour
|7
|FINAL
|New Albany
|Jennings County
|Linton-Stockton
|27
|Providence
|7
|FINAL
|Indianapolis Washington
|Paoli
