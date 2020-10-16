First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 9. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Doss 32Atherton 20 FINAL
Moore 13Valley8 FINAL 
duPont Manual Pleasure Ridge Park   CANCELED
DeSales Western Hills  CANCELED
Henry County Mercer County  
Ballard34 Eastern6FINAL 
Eminence Berea  
Campbellsville Bethlehem  
St. Xavier Butler  
North Oldham Central  
Meade County Central Hardin  
Fairdale43 IroquoisFINAL 
Trimble County Gallatin County  
North Bullitt63 Jeffersontown27  FINAL
Marion County John Hardin  
Frankfort Kentucky Country Day  
Elizabethtown LaRue County  
Fern Creek Male  
Barren County North Hardin  
Bryan Station Oldham County  
Christian Academy of Louisville Shelby County   
Seneca South Oldham  
Bullitt East35 Southern 26FINAL 
Nelson County Spencer County  
Glasgow Taylor County  
Bardstown Thomas Nelson  
Franklin County Waggener  
Collins Woodford County  

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence Jeffersonville  
Salem West Washington  
Columbus East 56 Madison 9   FINAL 
Scottsburg Brownstown Central   
Eastern (Pekin) Charlestown  
North Harrison54 Clarksville12  FINAL
Silver Creek49 Corydon Central19 FINAL
Floyd Central49 Seymour FINAL
New Albany Jennings County  
Linton-Stockton27 Providence FINAL
Indianapolis Washington Paoli  

