LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are the final scores for Week 9. Check back later for highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Bardstown Thomas Nelson   
North Hardin Barren County    
Oldham County Bryan Station   
Bullitt East Southern      
Bethlehem Campbellsville  
Danville Washington County    
DeSales Western Hills     
Eastern Ballard    
Berea Eminence   
Male Fern Creek    
Fort Knox Holy Cross    
Kentucky Country Day Frankfort      
Franklin County Waggener      
Taylor County Glasgow  
Henry County Mercer County     
LaRue County Nelson County  
John Hardin Marion County  
North Bullitt Jeffersontown   
North Oldham Central   
duPont Manual Pleasure Ridge Park    
Elizabethtown Russell County   
Walton-Verona Shawnee     
Trimble County Gallatin County   
Trinity St. Mary's (Missouri)   
Moore Valley   
Bullitt Central Western    
Collins Woodford County     

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence Columbus East  
Brownstown Central Scottsburg     
Charlestown Eastern (Pekin)    
Corydon Central Silver Creek      
Crawford County Tecumseh   
New Albany Floyd Central    
Crawfordsville Frankfort      
Jeffersonville Jennings County   
Perry Central Mitchell   
Providence North Harrison    
Paoli North Knox   
Clarksville Rock Creek Academy      
Seymour Madison      
North Daviess Springs Valley   
West Washington Salem     

