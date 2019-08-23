First Down Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday and Saturday night. Check back later for final scores and highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Friday

Wayne County Shelby County  
Allen County-Scottsville Elizabethtown  
LaRue County Glasgow  
Kentucky Country Day Atherton  
Providence (Ind.) Bethlehem  
Owensboro Breckinridge County  
Seneca Bullitt Central  
Hart County Caverna  
Daviess County Central Hardin  
South Oldham Christian Academy of Louisville  
Ballard Doss  
Central duPont Manual  
Thomas Nelson Henry County  
Southern Jeffersontown  
Fern Creek Jeffersonville (Ind.)  
Moore Lexington Christian  
Floyd Central (Ind.) Male  
Western Marion County  
Washington County Nelson County  
North Oldham North Bullitt  
Eastern Oldham County  
Fort Knox Paris  
Adair County Russell County  
DeSales St. Xavier  
Carmel (Ind.) Trinity  
Pleasure Ridge Park Valley  

Saturday

Bell County Collins  
John Hardin Danville  
Holy Cross Green County  
Taylor County Western Hills  
Casey County Campbellsville  
North Hardin Waggener  
Boyle County Iroquois  
South Warren Butler  
McLean County Eminence  
Bullitt East Fairdale  
Spencer County Anderson County  
Bardstown Pikeville  

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrnce Martinsville  
Charlestown Silver Creek  
Clarksville Scottsburg  
Columbus East Whiteland  
Corydon Central Brownstown Central  
Fern Creek (Ky.) Jeffersonville  
Madison Paoli  
Mitchell Edgewood  
Salem North Harrison  
South Dearborn Seymour  
West Washington Eastern (Pekin)  
Crawford County Switzerland County  
Evansville Harrison New Albany  
Evansville Memorial Jasper  
Floyd Central Male (Ky.)  
Providence Bethlehem (Ky.)  
Perry Central Tell City  

