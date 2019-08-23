LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the scheduled games for Friday and Saturday night. Check back later for final scores and highlights from Kentucky and Indiana.
KENTUCKY
Friday
|Wayne County
|Shelby County
|Allen County-Scottsville
|Elizabethtown
|LaRue County
|Glasgow
|Kentucky Country Day
|Atherton
|Providence (Ind.)
|Bethlehem
|Owensboro
|Breckinridge County
|Seneca
|Bullitt Central
|Hart County
|Caverna
|Daviess County
|Central Hardin
|South Oldham
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Ballard
|Doss
|Central
|duPont Manual
|Thomas Nelson
|Henry County
|Southern
|Jeffersontown
|Fern Creek
|Jeffersonville (Ind.)
|Moore
|Lexington Christian
|Floyd Central (Ind.)
|Male
|Western
|Marion County
|Washington County
|Nelson County
|North Oldham
|North Bullitt
|Eastern
|Oldham County
|Fort Knox
|Paris
|Adair County
|Russell County
|DeSales
|St. Xavier
|Carmel (Ind.)
|Trinity
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Valley
Saturday
|Bell County
|Collins
|John Hardin
|Danville
|Holy Cross
|Green County
|Taylor County
|Western Hills
|Casey County
|Campbellsville
|North Hardin
|Waggener
|Boyle County
|Iroquois
|South Warren
|Butler
|McLean County
|Eminence
|Bullitt East
|Fairdale
|Spencer County
|Anderson County
|Bardstown
|Pikeville
INDIANA
|Bedford North Lawrnce
|Martinsville
|Charlestown
|Silver Creek
|Clarksville
|Scottsburg
|Columbus East
|Whiteland
|Corydon Central
|Brownstown Central
|Fern Creek (Ky.)
|Jeffersonville
|Madison
|Paoli
|Mitchell
|Edgewood
|Salem
|North Harrison
|South Dearborn
|Seymour
|West Washington
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Crawford County
|Switzerland County
|Evansville Harrison
|New Albany
|Evansville Memorial
|Jasper
|Floyd Central
|Male (Ky.)
|Providence
|Bethlehem (Ky.)
|Perry Central
|Tell City
