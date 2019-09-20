First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the scheduled games for Week 5. Check back later to see final scores and highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Fern Creek Ballard   
Meade County Apollo  
Henry County Atherton  
Eminence Bethlehem  
St. Xavier Bowling Green   
Christian Academy of Louisville Boyle County  
Bullitt Central Bullitt East  
Green County Campbellsville  
South Warren Central  
Cooper DeSales   
Butler Doss  
Collins Eastern  
Valley Fairdale  
Fort Knox Fort Campbell   
Moore Holy Cross  
Kentucky Country Day Iroquois  
Waggener Jeffersontown  
Nelson County LaRue County  
Trinity Male   
Spencer County Bardstown  
Shelby County North Bullitt  
John Hardin North Hardin  
Western North Oldham  
Southern Seneca   
Taylor County Simon Kenton  
Oldham County South Oldham     
Elizabethtown Thomas Nelson  
Marion County Washington County   

INDIANA

North Harrison Brownstown Central   
Providence Charlestown  
Salem Clarksville  
Columbus East New Albany  
Eastern (Pekin) Corydon Central  
Jeffersonville Floyd Central  
Madison Jennings County  
West Washington Paoli  
Silver Creek Scottsburg  
Bedford North Lawrence Seymour   

