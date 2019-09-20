LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the scheduled games for Week 5. Check back later to see final scores and highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana.
KENTUCKY
|Fern Creek
|Ballard
|Meade County
|Apollo
|Henry County
|Atherton
|Eminence
|Bethlehem
|St. Xavier
|Bowling Green
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Boyle County
|Bullitt Central
|Bullitt East
|Green County
|Campbellsville
|South Warren
|Central
|Cooper
|DeSales
|Butler
|Doss
|Collins
|Eastern
|Valley
|Fairdale
|Fort Knox
|Fort Campbell
|Moore
|Holy Cross
|Kentucky Country Day
|Iroquois
|Waggener
|Jeffersontown
|Nelson County
|LaRue County
|Trinity
|Male
|Spencer County
|Bardstown
|Shelby County
|North Bullitt
|John Hardin
|North Hardin
|Western
|North Oldham
|Southern
|Seneca
|Taylor County
|Simon Kenton
|Oldham County
|South Oldham
|Elizabethtown
|Thomas Nelson
|Marion County
|Washington County
INDIANA
|North Harrison
|Brownstown Central
|Providence
|Charlestown
|Salem
|Clarksville
|Columbus East
|New Albany
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Corydon Central
|Jeffersonville
|Floyd Central
|Madison
|Jennings County
|West Washington
|Paoli
|Silver Creek
|Scottsburg
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Seymour
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.