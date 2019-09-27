LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the scheduled games for Week 5. And check back later for final scores and highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana.
KENTUCKY
|Trinity
|St. Xavier
|LaRue County
|Bardstown
|Fairdale
|Bullitt Central
|Fort Knox
|Campbellsville
|Shawnee
|Carroll County
|Henry Clay
|Central Hardin
|Mercer County
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Henry County
|DeSales
|North Bullitt
|duPont Manual
|Eastern
|Fern Creek
|Ballard
|George Rogers Clark
|Doss
|Iroquois
|Valley
|John Hardin
|Southern
|Kentucky Country Day
|Bethlehem
|Lynn Camp
|Collins
|Madison Southern
|Butler
|Male
|Spencer County
|Marion County
|Central
|Meade County
|Elizabethtown
|Nelson County
|Bullitt East
|North Hardin
|Eminence
|Paris
|Holy Cross
|Providence (Ind.)
|Atherton
|Seneca
|Franklin County
|Shelby County
|Jeffersontown
|South Oldham
|Casey County
|Taylor County
|Washington County
|Thomas Nelson
|North Oldham
|Waggener
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Western
INDIANA
|Terre Haute South
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Brownstown Central
|Seymour
|Scottsburg
|Charlestown
|Clarksville
|Silver Creek
|Floyd Central
|Columbus East
|Holy Cross (Ky.)
|Providence
|North Harrison
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Jeffersonville
|Indianapolis Cathedral
|Jennings County
|Connersville
|Madison
|Mitchell
|Bloomington North
|New Albany
|Paoli
|North Decatur
|Corydon Central
|Salem
|Crawford County
|Springs Valley
|North Central
|West Washington
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.