First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Because of a day off Friday, most teams from Jefferson County Public Schools play Thursday night. Games from across the area scheduled as normal will be updated Friday night.

Below are all the scheduled games for Week 6. Check back later for final scores and highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Thursday

Butler Central Hardin   
Bullitt Central Doss  
duPont Manual Eastern  
Shawnee Frankfort  
Campbellsville Metcalfe County  
Male Pleasure Ridge Park  
Marion County Valley  
Fairdale Western  

Friday

South Oldham Atherton  
Trinity Indianapolis Cathedral  
Oldham County Fern Creek  
Sayre Fort Knox   
North Oldham Franklin County  
Christian Academy of Louisville Henry County  
Thomas Nelson LaRue County  
Bardstown Nelson County  
Seneca North Bullitt  
Meade County North Hardin  
DeSales Paducah Tilghman  
Central Shelby County  
Hart County Taylor County  

INDIANA

Columbus East Bedford North Lawrence  
Brownstown Central Clarksville   
Charlestown Corydon Central  
Eastern (Pekin) Salem  
Floyd Central Jennings County  
Jeffersonville  Madison  
Seymour New Albany  
Paoli Crawford County  
Mitchell Providence  
Silver Creek North Harrison  
West Washington Perry Central  

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.