LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Because of a day off Friday, most teams from Jefferson County Public Schools play Thursday night. Games from across the area scheduled as normal will be updated Friday night.
Below are all the scheduled games for Week 6. Check back later for final scores and highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana.
KENTUCKY
Thursday
|Butler
|Central Hardin
|Bullitt Central
|Doss
|duPont Manual
|Eastern
|Shawnee
|Frankfort
|Campbellsville
|Metcalfe County
|Male
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Marion County
|Valley
|Fairdale
|Western
Friday
|South Oldham
|Atherton
|Trinity
|Indianapolis Cathedral
|Oldham County
|Fern Creek
|Sayre
|Fort Knox
|North Oldham
|Franklin County
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Henry County
|Thomas Nelson
|LaRue County
|Bardstown
|Nelson County
|Seneca
|North Bullitt
|Meade County
|North Hardin
|DeSales
|Paducah Tilghman
|Central
|Shelby County
|Hart County
|Taylor County
INDIANA
|Columbus East
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Brownstown Central
|Clarksville
|Charlestown
|Corydon Central
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Salem
|Floyd Central
|Jennings County
|Jeffersonville
|Madison
|Seymour
|New Albany
|Paoli
|Crawford County
|Mitchell
|Providence
|Silver Creek
|North Harrison
|West Washington
|Perry Central
